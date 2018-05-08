African Markets - Factors to watch on May 8

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *Mauritius, Tanzania and Seychelles releases latest inflation data for April GLOBAL MARKETS Oil prices eased slightly on Tuesday, a day after hitting 3-1/2 year highs, as investors braced for President Donald Trump's decision on whether to withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear deal, a move that could disrupt global oil supply. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices retreated from 3-1/2 year highs on Tuesday as investors waited on an announcement by President Donald Trump on whether the United States will reimpose sanctions on Iran. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand weakened on Monday, tracking the euro and other emerging market currencies as the dollar's recent rally was reignited by renewed bets of higher lending rates. NIGERIA POLITICS Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to Britain to see his doctor, he said on Monday in a surprise announcement that could renew concern about whether he is well enough to run for a second term at an election next year. NIGERIA SECURITY Nigeria's military said on Monday it had helped to rescue more than 1,000 people held by Islamist militant group Boko Haram in the northeast of the country. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar on Monday but was expected to ease due to demand from multinational companies buying dollars to repatriate dividends, traders said. KENYA BUDGET Kenya's budget deficit is expected to drop to 5.7 percent of GDP in the 2018/19 (July-June) fiscal year from 7.2 percent this fiscal year, estimates sent to parliament by the Treasury showed on Monday. KENYA TELECOMS America Tower Corporation will acquire Telkom Kenya's transmission towers in a deal expected to be concluded in the second half of this year, allowing Telkom to invest in its internet network, the two companies said on Monday. ETHIOPIA AIRLINES Even by its own standards, Ethiopian Airlines' [RIC:RIC:ETHA.UL] recent growth has been fast -- so fast that it revised the ambitious 15-year strategy set in 2010 and plans to buy more planes to step up its expansion. SOMALIA SECURITY The Islamist militant group al Shabaab has killed nine Kenyan soldiers in Somalia, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Monday. RWANDA FLOODS Landslides caused by heavy rains killed at least 18 people in Rwanda's Northern and Western province over the weekend, pushing the death toll since January to more than 200, a government official said. COCOA IVORY COAST Successes in the battle to reduce plant-eating caterpillars gave a boost to Ivory Coast's April-to-September cocoa mid-crop last week, though a lack of rain tempered optimism, farmers said. ZAMBIA MINING Zambia concluded audits of mining companies that prompted the nation to slap Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals with a tax bill of over 76.5 billion Zambian kwacha ($8 billion), its revenue authority said on Monday. ZIMBABWE MINING A Zimbabwean mining company is considering upgrading a local nickel refinery to produce battery grade lithium or alternatively build a new lithium carbonate plant at a cost of up to $150 million, its managing director said on Monday. BURKINA FASO IMF Burkina Faso's economy is on track to grow by around 6 percent this year, in line with the last two years' average, the International Monetary Fund said in a statement on Monday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on