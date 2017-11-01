African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov. 1

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares hit a 10-year high on Wednesday on the back of solid economic growth globally, while oil prices extended a bull run on hopes that major oil producers will maintain their output cuts. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude oil prices were near two-year highs on Wednesday as OPEC has significantly improved compliance with its pledged supply cuts and Russia is also seen keeping to the deal. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand retreated on Tuesday, erasing the previous session's gains despite the country showing an eighth consecutive monthly trade surplus, as dollar resumed its rally following positive employment data and gold prices stumbled. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's central bank said it had injected $195 million into the interbank foreign exchange market on Tuesday to meet demand for dollars as it continues its efforts to improve liquidity and reduce shortages. NIGERIA DEBT The African Development Bank said on Tuesday it could consider an additional $400 million for Nigeria to support its growth and recovery efforts and was in talks with the government on how to help it reinvigorate Africa's largest economy. NIGERIA POLITICS Nigeria's cabinet will be expanded to bring in "more people and fresh ideas, for the ultimate benefit of the people of Nigeria", President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday on his official Twitter account. NIGERIA ACCESS BANK Nigeria's Access Bank plans to pursue organic growth in Ghana rather than mergers or acquisitions after the central bank raised the minimum capital requirement for lenders in the West African country, its group chief executive said on Tuesday. NIGERIA BUSINESS Nigeria was among the 10 economies showing the most notable improvement in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business list published on Tuesday. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares headed higher on Tuesday as investors welcomed the conclusion of a repeat presidential election whose results were declared the previous day. KENYA ELECTION Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday called for pickets and petitions against an election he boycotted last week won by President Uhuru Kenyatta but stopped short of appealing for mass protests or announcing a court challenge to the result. KENYA JUDGES Kenya's government denied a request by Supreme Court judges for extra security after one of their bodyguards was shot, preventing them from holding a hearing that could have delayed last week's presidential election, a senior judicial source said on Tuesday. KENYA INFLATION Kenya's inflation slowed to 5.72 percent year-on-year in October to its lowest level in 17 months, driven by a fall in prices among food items, the statistics office said on Tuesday. IVORY COAST BEER Heineken said it aims to double its beer production in Ivory Coast by next year as it bids to compete with French company Castel in a booming market. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling was broadly stable on Tuesday, supported by inflows from non-governmental organisations and commodity exporters amid sagging dollar demand from importers. UGANDA INFLATION Uganda's inflation slowed to 4.8 percent year-on-year in October from 5.3 percent a month earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday. MALI SECURITY Five Malian soldiers and one civilian were killed in central Mali on Tuesday during an ambush on a convoy of the president of the High Court of Justice, the defense ministry said in a statement. BOTSWANA RETAIL Botswana's Choppies plans to treble its stores in Kenya over the next three years, the retailer's chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday. SUDAN MINING Sudan is seeking international partners to help develop its mining industry as it prepares for an economic upswing following the lifting of sanctions by the United States, the country's mining minister said on Tuesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on