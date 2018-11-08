African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov. 8

NAIROBI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks rose to a one-month peak on Thursday as investors, relieved to have moved past the U.S. midterm elections without any major political surprises, drove a Wall Street rally, while the dollar bounced and pulled away from 2-1/2-week lows. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices dipped on Thursday as record U.S. crude output heightened concerns of a return of global oversupply, stoking talk from within OPEC that production curbs may become necessary once again to prevent a glut. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar on Wednesday supported by inflows from Diaspora remittances amid thin demand from oil and merchant importers, traders said. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand firmed against a weaker dollar on Wednesday after U.S. midterm elections split Congress, lowering the chance of any major U.S. fiscal policy boost soon. NIGERIA EQUITIES Nigeria will next week break a 4-year drought for stock market listings when Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) starts the process for making its debut on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. GHANA COCOA The African Development Bank (AfDB) is close to approving a $600 million loan package for Ghana's cocoa regulator, Cocobod, which will allow it to build warehouses to stockpile beans and protect itself against price falls, the bank's president said. GHANA CRUDE Ghana has approved state-owned company GOIL as minority local partner for Exxon Mobil's deepwater offshore oilfield, Energy Minister Peter Amewu said on Wednesday. BURUNDI STOCK EXCHANGE Burundi plans to establish a securities exchange before the end of this year for companies to raise funds after a slowdown in commercial bank lending, a senior central bank official said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on