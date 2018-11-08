Switzerland Market Report
African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov. 8

    NAIROBI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks rose to a one-month peak on Thursday as
 investors, relieved to have moved past the U.S. midterm
 elections without any major political surprises, drove a
 Wall Street rally, while the dollar bounced and pulled away
 from 2-1/2-week lows.                             
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices dipped on Thursday as record U.S. crude output
 heightened concerns of a return of global oversupply,
 stoking talk from within OPEC that production curbs may
 EMERGING MARKETS
 AFRICA STOCKS
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 The Kenyan shilling        was stable against the dollar on
 Wednesday supported by inflows from Diaspora remittances
 amid thin demand from oil and merchant importers, traders
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand firmed against a weaker dollar on
 Wednesday after U.S. midterm elections split Congress,
 lowering the chance of any major U.S. fiscal policy boost
 NIGERIA EQUITIES 
 Nigeria will next week break a 4-year drought for stock
 market listings when Skyway Aviation Handling Company
 (SAHCO) starts the process for making its debut on the
 GHANA COCOA
 The African Development Bank (AfDB) is close to approving a
 $600 million loan package for Ghana's cocoa regulator,
 Cocobod, which will allow it to build warehouses to
 stockpile beans and protect itself against price falls, the
 GHANA CRUDE
 Ghana has approved state-owned company GOIL           as
 minority local partner for Exxon Mobil's         deepwater
 offshore oilfield, Energy Minister Peter Amewu said on
 BURUNDI STOCK EXCHANGE
 Burundi plans to establish a securities exchange before the
 end of this year for companies to raise funds after a
 slowdown in commercial bank lending, a senior central bank
