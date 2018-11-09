African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov. 9

NAIROBI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks pulled back from a one-month high on Friday as the Federal Reserve appeared poised to deliver another interest rate hike next month, paring gains made earlier this week after U.S. midterm elections triggered a global equities rally. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil markets on Friday remained weak as rising supply and concerns of an economic slowdown pressured prices, with U.S. crude now down by 20 percent since early October. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar on Thursday due to inflows from offshore investors and Diaspora remittances meeting demand from oil and merchant importers, traders said. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand weakened on Thursday as a dollar rally dimmed investor appetite for riskier assets with investors taking profits ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day. NIGERIA TELECOMS Nigeria's central bank plans to meet four lenders of telecoms company MTN to discuss a dispute over a $8.1 billion fund transfer, after a court adjourned the case, a banking source said. NIGERIA BONDS Nigerian officials will go on a roadshow to London next week ahead of a planned $2.8 billion Eurobond sale this month, two banking sources told Reuters on Thursday. KENYA ECONOMY A lawmaker from Kenya's ruling party has proposed limiting foreign involvement in public contracts after what he said was an outcry about an influx of Chinese businesses driving out local companies. CAMEROON POWER France's EDF Group signed an agreement on Thursday to build and operate a 1.2 billion euro ($1.37 billion) hydropower project in Cameroon, the first step in a plan to expand its hydropower business in Africa, a company executive said. ZAMBIA ECONOMY Zambian Finance Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe expects the country's fiscal deficit to be around 7 percent of gross domestic product in 2018, she said on Thursday. MOZAMBIQUE EUROBOND Mozambique's $726.5 million Eurobond restructuring agreement with the bulk of its creditors had good terms and conditions, Finance Minister Adriano Maleiane said on Thursday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on