African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov.5

    NAIROBI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks were hammered on Monday as fears of faster rate
 hikes in the United States and uncertainty around the
 Sino-U.S. trade war dented risk sentiment, while sterling
 jumped to two-week highs on hopes of an orderly Brexit.
                               
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices fell on Monday as the start to U.S. sanctions
 against Iran's fuel exports was softened by waivers that
 will allow major buyers to still import Iranian crude, at
 least temporarily.                    
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 The Kenyan shilling        was stable against the dollar on
 Friday, helped by dollar demand from importers like oil
 companies, traders said.             
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand extended its rally on Friday, brushing
 off a solid jobs report from the United States to hit a
 fresh pre-budget high as domestic developments and a global
 return of risk appetite gave the currency momentum.
                 
 NIGERIA BANKING
 HSBC          and UBS          have closed their offices in
 Nigeria, the country's central bank said in a report on
 Friday as it revealed foreign investment had fallen sharply
 from a year ago.             
 KENYA EQUITIES
 Kenya's Safaricom Plc           warned on Friday that steep
 increases in taxes on mobile telephone and mobile internet
 access services could slow its momentum in the second half. 
 
             
 ETHIOPIA-ERITREA RELATIONS
 Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki says Eritrea and Ethiopia
 have built trust since signing a peace deal in July, but
 need to iron out further elements of their ties to make
 their cooperation sustainable.              
 SOUTH SUDAN POLITICS
 South Sudan freed two associates of rebel leader Riek Machar
 from prison on Friday, advancing a peace agreement to end
 almost five years of civil war.              
 
