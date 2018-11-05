African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov.5

NAIROBI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks were hammered on Monday as fears of faster rate hikes in the United States and uncertainty around the Sino-U.S. trade war dented risk sentiment, while sterling jumped to two-week highs on hopes of an orderly Brexit. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices fell on Monday as the start to U.S. sanctions against Iran's fuel exports was softened by waivers that will allow major buyers to still import Iranian crude, at least temporarily. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar on Friday, helped by dollar demand from importers like oil companies, traders said. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand extended its rally on Friday, brushing off a solid jobs report from the United States to hit a fresh pre-budget high as domestic developments and a global return of risk appetite gave the currency momentum. NIGERIA BANKING HSBC and UBS have closed their offices in Nigeria, the country's central bank said in a report on Friday as it revealed foreign investment had fallen sharply from a year ago. KENYA EQUITIES Kenya's Safaricom Plc warned on Friday that steep increases in taxes on mobile telephone and mobile internet access services could slow its momentum in the second half. ETHIOPIA-ERITREA RELATIONS Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki says Eritrea and Ethiopia have built trust since signing a peace deal in July, but need to iron out further elements of their ties to make their cooperation sustainable. SOUTH SUDAN POLITICS South Sudan freed two associates of rebel leader Riek Machar from prison on Friday, advancing a peace agreement to end almost five years of civil war. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on