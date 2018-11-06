Switzerland Market Report
African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov.6

    NAIROBI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares wobbled on Tuesday, supported by Wall Street
 gains although sentiment was tempered ahead of the U.S.
 midterm elections, the first major electoral test of
 President Donald Trump's big tax cuts and hostile trade
 policies.                              
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by exemptions
 from Washington that will allow Iran's biggest oil customers
 to keep buying from Tehran, as well as concerns that an
 economic slowdown may curb fuel demand growth.
                           
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 The Kenyan shilling        was stable against the dollar on
 Monday with inflows from horticulture exports and diaspora
 remittances meeting dollar demand from merchant importers,
 traders said.             
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand firmed in late afternoon trade on
 Monday, recovering from losses earlier in the session, as a
 dollar rally paused with investors taking profits before
 U.S. midterm elections that may fuel a bout of volatility
 for global markets.               
 
 NIGERIA CRUDE 
 Nigeria's state oil firm NNPC could sign crude-for-product
 deals with Shell           and ExxonMobil        , similar
 to one signed with BP BP.L last week, a senior NNPC official
 said on Monday.               
 KENYA ECONOMY
 Kenya might be unable to sustain its economic growth rate of
 about 6 percent per annum due to poor credit growth caused
 by a cap on commercial lending rates, the chief executive of
 Equity Group           said on Monday.              
 TANZANIA AVIATION
 Tanzania's state-owned airline will take delivery of two
 Airbus 220-300 jets next month, the government said on
 Monday, continuing expansion to support tourism.
              
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Sunny spells and scarce rainfall in most of Ivory Coast's
 cocoa growing regions last week could stem the spread of
 black pod disease and boost the main cocoa crop, farmers
 said on Monday.              
 ZIMBABWE MINING
 Zimbabwe will announce in two weeks the successful bidders
 for assets owned by state-owned mining company ZMDC,
 including gold mines, the mines minister said on Monday,
 adding more companies would be put on sale at the end of
 November.               
 
