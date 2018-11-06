African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov.6

NAIROBI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares wobbled on Tuesday, supported by Wall Street gains although sentiment was tempered ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, the first major electoral test of President Donald Trump's big tax cuts and hostile trade policies. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by exemptions from Washington that will allow Iran's biggest oil customers to keep buying from Tehran, as well as concerns that an economic slowdown may curb fuel demand growth. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar on Monday with inflows from horticulture exports and diaspora remittances meeting dollar demand from merchant importers, traders said. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand firmed in late afternoon trade on Monday, recovering from losses earlier in the session, as a dollar rally paused with investors taking profits before U.S. midterm elections that may fuel a bout of volatility for global markets. NIGERIA CRUDE Nigeria's state oil firm NNPC could sign crude-for-product deals with Shell and ExxonMobil , similar to one signed with BP BP.L last week, a senior NNPC official said on Monday. KENYA ECONOMY Kenya might be unable to sustain its economic growth rate of about 6 percent per annum due to poor credit growth caused by a cap on commercial lending rates, the chief executive of Equity Group said on Monday. TANZANIA AVIATION Tanzania's state-owned airline will take delivery of two Airbus 220-300 jets next month, the government said on Monday, continuing expansion to support tourism. IVORY COAST COCOA Sunny spells and scarce rainfall in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions last week could stem the spread of black pod disease and boost the main cocoa crop, farmers said on Monday. ZIMBABWE MINING Zimbabwe will announce in two weeks the successful bidders for assets owned by state-owned mining company ZMDC, including gold mines, the mines minister said on Monday, adding more companies would be put on sale at the end of November. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on