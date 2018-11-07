African Markets - Factors to watch on Nov.7

NAIROBI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Wall Street stock futures and Asian shares erased most of their earlier gains in choppy trade on Wednesday, as results from the U.S. midterm elections showed Republicans close to losing their grip on Congress. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices dipped on Wednesday as rising output and U.S. sanction waivers that allow Iran's biggest buyers to keep taking its crude reinforced the outlook for a well-supplied market. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES The Kenyan shilling was broadly stable against the dollar on Tuesday with hard currency inflows from offshore investors buying government debt meeting demand from merchant importers, traders said. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand fell on Tuesday and stocks snapped a four-session winning streak, with markets favouring caution ahead of U.S. midterm Congressional elections as policy decisions that could sway the world's largest economy hinge on the results. NIGERIA CRUDE Nigeria's Senate voted on Tuesday to investigate the alleged withdrawal of $1.05 billion by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) from Nigeria LNG (NLNG), a venture owned by the state oil firm and foreign energy companies. NIGERIA WAGES Nigerian trade unions and the government agreed a minimum wage proposal to avert a nationwide strike that was to have shut down Africa's biggest economy on Tuesday, a union official said. KENYA ECONOMY Kenya's biggest telecoms operator Safaricom unveiled on Tuesday a new service on its M-Pesa mobile financial services platform that will allow users to send money around the world in a partnership with Western Union . KENYA CRUDE Africa-focused Tullow Oil expects the first crude shipments from its Kenyan oilfields in the first half of 2019 and is pricing the product for the market, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday. GHANA ENERGY South African engineering firm Group Five said on Tuesday that construction on its Ghanaian Kpone power plant had been delayed once again due to fuel contamination. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on