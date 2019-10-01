African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct. 1

NAIROBI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: GLOBAL MARKETS Asian share prices ticked up on Tuesday as some investors clung to hopes that the fourth quarter will bring progress in resolving the United-States trade war that's cast a shadow over the global economy. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices rebounded in early Asian trade on Tuesday after production at the world's largest oil producers fell in the third quarter, although demand concerns continued to keep a keep a lid on prices. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling KES= was stable on Monday, supported by hard currency inflows from remittances by Kenyans working abroad. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand weakened on Monday, tracking the euro and other emerging market currencies, as ongoing jitters about the trade dispute between China and the U.S. and faltering euro zone growth dampened demand. KENYA ECONOMY Kenya's economy grew by 5.6% in the second quarter of this year, down from expanding 6.4% in the same period a year earlier, the statistics office said on Monday. SOMALIA ATTACKS Somali insurgents on Monday mounted an ambitious attack on a base where U.S. special forces train Somali commandos, while an Italian military convoy was hit in a separate blast in the capital Mogadishu. NIGERIA CAPTIVES Police in Nigeria's biggest city, Lagos, have freed 19 women and girls who had mostly been abducted and impregnated by captors planning to sell their babies. UGANDA POLITICS Ugandan pop star and presidential hopeful Bobi Wine has denounced the government's banning of civilian use of red berets, a symbol of his "People Power" movement that he hopes to use to oust longtime President Yoweri Museveni. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on