African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct. 1

    NAIROBI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian share prices ticked up on Tuesday as some investors
 clung to hopes that the fourth quarter will bring progress
 in resolving the United-States trade war that's cast a
 shadow over the global economy.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices rebounded in early Asian trade on Tuesday after
 production at the world's largest oil producers fell in the
 third quarter, although demand concerns continued to keep a
 keep a lid on prices.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling KES= was stable on Monday, supported by
 hard currency inflows from remittances by Kenyans working
 abroad.
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand weakened on Monday, tracking the euro
 and other emerging market currencies, as ongoing jitters
 about the trade dispute between China and the U.S. and
 faltering euro zone growth dampened demand.
 
 KENYA ECONOMY
 Kenya's economy grew by 5.6% in the second quarter of this
 year, down from expanding 6.4% in the same period a year
 earlier, the statistics office said on Monday.             
 
 SOMALIA ATTACKS
 Somali insurgents on Monday mounted an ambitious attack on a
 base where U.S. special forces train Somali commandos, while
 an Italian military convoy was hit in a separate blast in
 the capital Mogadishu.             
 
 NIGERIA CAPTIVES
 Police in Nigeria's biggest city, Lagos, have freed 19 women
 and girls who had mostly been abducted and impregnated by
 captors planning to sell their babies.             
 
 UGANDA POLITICS
 Ugandan pop star and presidential hopeful Bobi Wine has
 denounced the government's banning of civilian use of red
 berets, a symbol of his "People Power" movement that he
 hopes to use to oust longtime President Yoweri Museveni.
             
 
 
