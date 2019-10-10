African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct. 10

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: *Rwanda statistics bureau releases latest inflation data *Zimbabwe court to rule on whether doctors strike is legal GLOBAL MARKETS Global stocks recouped early losses as news reports raised hopes that the United States and China would settle some economic disputes, but investors were kept on edge by an earlier report that trade talks due to begin on Thursday could be cut short. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices fell on Thursday on concerns of lower fuel demand as talks this week between the United States and China, the world's two largest oil users, are not expected to help end the trade war between them, adding to anxieties about the global economy. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand firmed on Wednesday as global market sentiment improved, with investors hopeful that a trade agreement can be reached between United States and China. NIGERIA ECONOMY Nigeria's government may drive up inflation when it increases a sales tax to partly finance its record 2020 budget and implements a new minimum wage, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned. NIGERIA STOCKS Nigerian stocks dropped for the seventh straight session on Wednesday to near a two-and-half year low as Dangote Cement , and consumer shares led by Guinness declined. AFRICA ECONOMY The World Bank on Wednesday cut its economic growth forecast for sub-Saharan Africa for 2019 to 2021 by 0.2 percentage points from its earlier projection, citing a slowdown in fixed investment and policy uncertainty in the global economy. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling strengthened against the dollar on Wednesday due to inflows from offshore investors buying government debt and tightening liquidity in the local money market, traders said. TANZANIA GOLD Tanzania's earnings from gold exports rose 25.1% in the year to August, buoyed by higher output of the precious metal, its central bank said on Thursday. NOBEL PRIZE ETHIOPIA During a high-level meeting at Ethiopia's foreign ministry in July, officials were shocked by social media reports that their prime minister was visiting Eritrea. ETHIOPIA DAM/EGYPT Egypt denounced Ethiopia on Wednesday for moving forward with building and operating a hyropower dam on the Nile, which Cairo worries will threaten already scarce water supplies. SOMALIA AUDITOR The Somali government is keeping some donor funds offshore and none of the ministries have completed last year's accounts, the auditor general said in a report published on Wednesday. ZIMBABWE POLITICS Zimbabwe's public sector workers demanded to be paid U.S. dollar-indexed salaries on Wednesday to cushion them against soaring inflation, and will decide this week whether to strike. ZAMBIA MINING Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines (kCM) smelter was on Wednesday shut down for annual maintenance two days earlier than planned after a leak, the provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu said. SENEGAL OIL Senegal has delayed the launch of an oil and gas licensing round due on Wednesday until Nov. 4 as contract documents still need to be finalised, oil minister Mahamadou Makhtar Cisse said. SOUTH SUDAN OIL South Sudan will kick-start an auction of licences to develop eight oilfields around the country later this month, an oil ministry official said on Wednesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on