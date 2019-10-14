Bonds News
October 14, 2019 / 4:34 AM / Updated 13 minutes ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct.14

3 Min Read

    NAIROBI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
    - - - - -
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian share markets firmed on Monday as signs of progress in
 the Sino-U.S. trade standoff whetted risk appetite, though
 investors were wary of the damage already done to the global
 economy.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices were little changed on Monday, holding onto 2%
 gains from Friday amid renewed geopolitical tensions in the
 Middle East, while a detente in the U.S.-China trade war
 buoyed market sentiment.     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand powered to a 3-week best on Friday as
 emerging market currencies were boosted by thawing trade
 tensions between United States and China.             
 
 KENYA SECURITY
 At least ten Kenyan police were killed when their vehicle
 struck a homemade bomb near the border with Somalia on
 Saturday, according to a police report seen by Reuters.
             
 
 NOBEL-PEACE/PRIZE
 For Samson Berhane, the news that Ethiopian Prime Minister
 Abiy Ahmed had won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize was deeply
 personal.             
 
 ETHIOPIA-DAM/EGYPT
 Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Sunday he
 would meet Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Russia to
 discuss a dispute over a hydropower dam that the Horn of
 Africa country is building on the River Nile.             
 
 HEALTH-EBOLA/CONGO
 Health authorities in Democratic Republic of Congo will
 introduce a Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N Ebola vaccine in
 November in the country's eastern provinces, to counter the
 current outbreak, they said.             
 
 SOUTH AFRICA/POLITICS
 South African former President Jacob Zuma will stand trial
 on corruption charges relating to a $2 billion arms deal
 after a high court on Friday denied him a permanent stay of
 prosecution.             
 
 
