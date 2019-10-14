African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct.14

NAIROBI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian share markets firmed on Monday as signs of progress in the Sino-U.S. trade standoff whetted risk appetite, though investors were wary of the damage already done to the global economy. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices were little changed on Monday, holding onto 2% gains from Friday amid renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, while a detente in the U.S.-China trade war buoyed market sentiment. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand powered to a 3-week best on Friday as emerging market currencies were boosted by thawing trade tensions between United States and China. KENYA SECURITY At least ten Kenyan police were killed when their vehicle struck a homemade bomb near the border with Somalia on Saturday, according to a police report seen by Reuters. NOBEL-PEACE/PRIZE For Samson Berhane, the news that Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize was deeply personal. ETHIOPIA-DAM/EGYPT Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Sunday he would meet Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Russia to discuss a dispute over a hydropower dam that the Horn of Africa country is building on the River Nile. HEALTH-EBOLA/CONGO Health authorities in Democratic Republic of Congo will introduce a Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N Ebola vaccine in November in the country's eastern provinces, to counter the current outbreak, they said. SOUTH AFRICA/POLITICS South African former President Jacob Zuma will stand trial on corruption charges relating to a $2 billion arms deal after a high court on Friday denied him a permanent stay of prosecution. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on