African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 16

NAIROBI, Oct 16 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: Kenya to inaugurate the second leg of Chinese-built railway UN Refugee agency head arrives in Zambia on southern Africa tour GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares inched higher while sterling came off five-month highs in volatile trade on Wednesday as investors looked to whether Britain can secure a deal to avoid a disorderly exit from the European Union. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices rose on Wednesday, tracking gains in equities, as investors pinned hopes on a potential Brexit deal between Britain and the European Union and on signals from OPEC and its allies that further supply curbs could be possible. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand steadied in late trade on Tuesday, struggling for momentum as fading optimism over the latest China-U.S. trade truce weighed on risk appetite, while stocks rose, led by chemicals firm Sasol SOLJ.J. NIGERIA MARKETS Higher food prices helped push up annual inflation in Nigeria last month after three consecutive months of declines, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling strengthened against the dollar on Tuesday with inflows from diaspora remittances and tightening liquidity in the local money market easing dollar demand from merchandise importers, traders said. KENYA ECONOMY Kenya's economy is expected to expand by 5.6% this year and 6.0% in 2020, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, lowering its forecasts from earlier this year. COCOA INDUSTRY DILEMMA Ivory Coast and Ghana's threat to possibly halt the cocoa industry's ethical branding schemes poses a major risk to chocolate makers operating in Western markets where consumer demand for sustainably sourced products is rising. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on (Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom) ))