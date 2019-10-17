Bonds News
October 17, 2019 / 5:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 17

3 Min Read

 (Removes extraneous event entry)
    NAIROBI, Oct 17 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt
and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
                    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 Guinea opposition calls for ghost town protest against
 constitutional change
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks barely moved on Thursday as soft U.S. retail
 sales data raised fears about the health of the world's
 largest economy, sucking the steam out of a five-session
 rally, while hopes of a Brexit deal kept sterling
 volatile.                       
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices eased on Thursday after industry data showed a
 larger-than-expected build-up in stocks in the United
 States, although losses were limited by comments by U.S.
 Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on a U.S.-China trade
 deal.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 The rand fell on Wednesday as power cuts by state utility
 Eskom highlighted the challenges facing South Africa's
 ailing economy.            
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Oil minister Timipre Sylva said Nigeria knows it cannot
 recover $62 billion from oil majors despite ongoing cases
 against the companies for money the government believes it
 is owed.            
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was stable against the dollar on
 Wednesday due to tightening liquidity in the local money
 markets and inflows from diaspora remittances, traders said.
 
 TANZANIA WORLD BANK RULING
 Tanzania has been ordered by a World Bank arbitration court
 to pay $185 million to the Hong Kong subsidiary of Standard
 Chartered for breaching an energy contract.            
 
 ZIMBABWE BREAD PRICE
 The price of bread, Zimbabwe's second most-consumed staple,
 jumped 60% overnight due to escalating costs of production,
 the national bakers' association said on Wednesday, adding
 more woes to consumers grappling with triple-digit
 inflation.            
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below