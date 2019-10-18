African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 18

NAIROBI, Oct 18 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: IMF publishes regional economic outlook for sub-Saharan Africa GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks stumbled on Friday after China posted its weakest growth in nearly three decades, countering a global lift in sentiment on the UK and European Union striking a long-awaited Brexit deal. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices fell on Friday after China, the world's largest oil importer, recorded its weakest quarter of economic growth in nearly three decades, dragged down by a trade dispute with the United States. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand firmed on Thursday after the country's cabinet approved the promulgation of its long-delayed plan for electricity generation amid nationwide power cuts by state utility Eskom. NIGERIA ECONOMY Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a close audit of the government organization set up in 2000 to develop the oil-rich but stubbornly poor Niger Delta region. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan bank shares surged on Thursday after President Uhuru Kenyatta asked parliament to repeal a cap on commercial lending rates before he can sign off the 2019/20 (July-June) government budget, Refinitiv data showed. The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar on Thursday supported by tightening liquidity in the local money market as banks cut their long dollar positions to meet local reserve ratio requirements, traders said. ANGOLA OIL PRIVATISATION Angola is hoping sweeping economic reforms will smooth an ambitious plan to sell key state assets, including stakes in oil company Sonangol, a share of Puma Energy and more than 100 other enterprises. ETHIO TELECOM Ethiopia’s state-run Ethio Telecom saw total revenues rise 21% in the first quarter of its fiscal year compared with the same period a year earlier, the company said on Thursday, showing healthy growth as it prepares for foreign competition. ETHIOPIA CRASH Lawyers representing families of passengers killed in a Boeing 737 MAX crash in Ethiopia in March are set to issue subpoenas to Southwest Airlines LUV.N and American Airlines AAL.O, according to documents seen by Reuters. GUNVOR CONGO CORRUPTION Swiss federal prosecutors have found oil trader Gunvor Group criminally liable for corruption in Congo Republic and Ivory Coast, ordering it to pay almost 94 million Swiss francs ($94.8 million), the Swiss Attorney General's Office said on Thursday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on