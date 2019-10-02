African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct. 2

NAIROBI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: GLOBAL MARKETS Global shares fell to one-month lows on Wednesday after U.S. manufacturing activity tumbled to more than a decade low, sparking worries that the fallout from the U.S.-China trade war is spreading to the U.S. economy. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil rebounded from several days of falling prices after industry data showed a surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories, offsetting weak economic readings in the United States that have depressed global stock markets. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling KES= was stable on Tuesday and was forecast to trade in a tight range against the dollar amid pressure from excess liquidity in the local money markets, traders said. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand weakened to a one-month low on Tuesday, slumping in line with emerging market peers as uncertainty related to U.S.-China trade war, coupled with global growth worries, kept investors wary of riskier assets. SOUTH AFRICA ECONOMY South Africa's seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) sank to its lowest level in a decade in September, on weak demand linked to fears over slowing domestic and global growth, the survey showed on Tuesday. ZIMBABWE ECONOMY Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday pleaded for time and patience to bring the economy back from the "dead", as his government faces blame for surging inflation evoking dark days under Robert Mugabe. SOMALIA ATTACKS Cameras picked up the two white trucks carrying bombs and fighters through the bush towards Somalia's most secure military base, home to U.S. special forces, foreign trainers and the Somali special forces they mentor. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on