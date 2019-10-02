Bonds News
October 2, 2019 / 6:16 AM / Updated 29 minutes ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct. 2

3 Min Read

    NAIROBI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Global shares fell to one-month lows on Wednesday after U.S.
 manufacturing activity tumbled to more than a decade low,
 sparking worries that the fallout from the U.S.-China trade
 war is spreading to the U.S. economy.           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil rebounded from several days of falling prices after
 industry data showed a surprise drop in U.S. crude
 inventories, offsetting weak economic readings in the United
 States that have depressed global stock markets.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling KES= was stable on Tuesday and was
 forecast to trade in a tight range against the dollar amid
 pressure from excess liquidity in the local money markets,
 traders said.
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand weakened to a one-month low on Tuesday,
 slumping in line with emerging market peers as uncertainty
 related to U.S.-China trade war, coupled with global growth
 worries, kept investors wary of riskier assets.
 
 SOUTH AFRICA ECONOMY
 South Africa's seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers'
 Index (PMI) sank to its lowest level in a decade in
 September, on weak demand linked to fears over slowing
 domestic and global growth, the survey showed on Tuesday.
 
 ZIMBABWE ECONOMY
 Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday pleaded
 for time and patience to bring the economy back from the
 "dead", as his government faces blame for surging inflation
 evoking dark days under Robert Mugabe.
 
 SOMALIA ATTACKS
 Cameras picked up the two white trucks carrying bombs and
 fighters through the bush towards Somalia's most secure
 military base, home to U.S. special forces, foreign trainers
 and the Somali special forces they mentor.   
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below