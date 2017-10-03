African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct. 3

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *UGANDA - The central bank makes its latest decision on its benchmark repo rate. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Tuesday, tracking record closes on Wall Street and upbeat economic data that lifted U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar, although weaker oil prices took their toll on some market segments. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices fell on Tuesday, declining for a second day and sapping more strength from a third-quarter rally, amid signs that a global glut in crude may not be clearing as quickly as some had hoped. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand weakened on Monday as the currency along with fellow emerging markets strained under pressure from a stronger dollar and a dim local economic outlook. NIGERIA OIL The Nigerian army on Monday said it will carry out training exercises in the restive southern Niger Delta, where attacks on oil installations last year cut the OPEC member's crude production by around a third. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on Monday due to oil importer demand but tight market liquidity was seen increasing demand for the shilling, traders said. KENYA ELECTION Police fired teargas at opposition supporters who rallied in Kenya's capital Nairobi on Monday calling for the sacking of election board officials they blame for August's botched presidential vote. KENYA REFUGEES The U.N. World Food Programme is cutting food rations by 30 percent for more than 400,000 refugees living in camps in Kenya due to insufficient funding, it said on Monday. KENYA RATES Kenyan authorities should take a closer look at the impact of a cap on lending rates imposed a year ago, to determine if its intended purposes are being met, the chief executive of Standard Chartered Kenya SCBK.NR said. CAMEROON POLITICS At least 17 people have died in clashes between security forces and protesters in Cameroon's English-speaking regions, Amnesty International said, as violence broke out in an area where a separatist movement is gathering strength. GHANA COCOA Ghana's president Nana Afuko-Addo said on Monday the government would ensure that producer prices for cocoa remained unchanged for the upcoming 2017/18 season starting this month, keeping levels above those in neighbouring Ivory Coast. IVORY COAST COCOA Ivory Coast has granted cocoa export licences to 72 companies and cooperatives for the 2017/18 season, down from 93 last season, according to a document from the Coffee and Cocoa Council regulator seen by Reuters on Monday. IVORY COAST COCOA/ DISEASE Fungal black pod disease is spreading in key cocoa growing regions as the new main crop harvest opens in top producer Ivory Coast, farmers said on Monday, though abundant rainfall and sunshine is supporting crop development elsewhere. SOUTH SUDAN FIGHTING Rebels in South Sudan killed four soldiers when they attacked a strategic northeastern town to try to push the government out ahead of a resumption of peace talks, a government spokesman said on Monday. ZAMBIA TRANSPORT Zambia has awarded Austria's Kapsch TrafficCom AG a joint venture contract to design, install and operate a road traffic surveillance system to curb accidents, the company said on Monday. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling was little-changed on Monday, with most players staying on the sidelines as they await a key central bank rate decision on Tuesday. ANGOLA RESERVES Angola's net foreign exchange reserves fell to $15.609 billion in August from a revised $17.477 billion in July, data posted on the central bank's website showed on Monday. ANGOLA INFLATION Angola's inflation slowed to 25.18 percent year-on-year in August from 27.29 percent in July, data on the national statistics agency's website showed. ANGOLA RATES Angola's central bank kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 16 percent following a policy meeting on Sept. 29, citing slowing consumer price inflation. MOZAMBIQUE POLITICS Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi will run for re-election in 2019, his ruling Frelimo party said on Monday, a step towards a vote meant to end sporadic clashes. SOMALIA SECURITY A policeman shot dead on Monday the chief of security at an airport in Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region and also his bodyguard, police said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on