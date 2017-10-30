African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct. 30

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares climbed on Monday, as technology stocks were bolstered by solid earnings from U.S. tech stalwarts and on strong pre-orders for Apple's iPhone X, while oil hovered around a 2-year peak on supply fears. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil markets were stable on Monday, with Brent remaining above $60 per barrel supported by expectations that an OPEC-led production cut due to expire next March would be extended. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand recovered on Friday after two days of heavy losses sparked by a bleak budget, benefiting from an uptick in other emerging market currencies and helped by local exporters selling dollars. NIGERIA CURRENCY Nigeria's central bank said it had injected $285.7 million into the interbank foreign exchange market on Friday to meet requests in four industries for dollars, extending efforts to boost liquidity and alleviate shortages. NIGERIA OIL Nigeria has recovered $85 million in funds from an oil licence deal that had been deposited in Britain, the West African country's attorney general said. NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK Nigeria's Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele said on Friday he expected inflation rates to fall at a faster pace and hit high single-digit rates mid-next year. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares headed higher on Friday after the presidential election rerun left some investors satisfied that the country's political institutions were continuing to function for now. KENYA ELECTION/KILLING The body of a man was found in a sugarcane field in western Kenya on Sunday, a day after high-level officials visited the area aiming to calm ethnic tensions inflamed by this week's presidential election. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling was stable on Friday, helped by typical end-of-month inflows from charities looking to pay salaries and sagging dollar demand by importers. GHANA BOND Ghana's ESLA will pay a yield of 19.0 percent on an oversubscribed 2.4 billion cedi ($548 mln) seven-year tranche of a government-backed energy bond issued on Friday to repay debts owed by power utilities, arrangers said. ZIMBABWE PRESIDENT Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe sacked Ray Goba as the country's top prosecutor on Friday six weeks after appointing him, a government notice said. ZIMBABWE INFLATION Less than a decade after hyperinflation obliterated Zimbabwe's dollar along with its pensions and savings, the southern African nation is suffering a return to precipitous price rises. ZIMBABWE POLITICS Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai is back in a South African hospital for a medical review, nearly two weeks after he returned home from that country, his spokesman said on Friday, denying reports that he was critically ill. BURKINA FASO-FRANCE/JUSTICE Francois Compaore, the younger brother of former Burkina Faso president Blaise Compaore, was taken into custody by French authorities on Sunday in connection with the murder of a journalist, his lawyer said. LIBERIA ELECTION Liberia's ruling party, whose candidate finished runner-up in the first round of this month's presidential election, said on Sunday it would back a legal challenge to the result, accusing President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of interfering in the vote. SOMALIA VIOLENCE An Islamist attack on a hotel in Mogadishu ended on Sunday after 29 people were killed during a siege lasting nearly 12 hours, police said, prompting the government to sack two top security officials over their failure to stop repeated attacks. SENEGAL TELECOM Senegalese money transfer firm Wari said on Friday it was suing Millicom International Cellular after the Luxembourg-based company cancelled a deal to sell its Senegal subsidiary Tigo to Wari. ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK Angolan President João Lourenço appointed on Friday Jose Massano as the new governor of the central bank, state news agency Angop reported. ANGOLA POLITICS Angola's new President João Lourenço is making swift moves to wrest power from his predecessor Jose Eduardo dos Santos, pushing out some of his key allies and vowing to combat monopolies controlled by a family that has run Angola for four decades. EQUATORIAL GUINEA Millions of euros of assets belonging to the son of Equatorial Guinea's president were ordered to be seized by a French court that found him guilty in absentia on Friday of using money plundered from his country to buy property and luxury cars. BURUNDI POLITICS Burundi's cabinet backed a constitutional change that would allow its president to stay in office until 2034, widening a political rift that has driven the country progressively deeper into crisis.