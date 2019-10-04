African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct. 4

NAIROBI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks edged higher on Friday, thanks to gains on Wall Street, but the mood was cautious before a key U.S. job report that could help determine whether the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates further. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil futures edged higher on Friday but were on track for a large weekly loss on fears that slower global economic growth will hurt fuel demand, while Saudi Arabia said it has fully restored oil output after recent attacks. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand firmed on Thursday thanks to a weaker dollar, as investors fretted that weakness in the U.S. manufacturing and service sectors could herald a slowdown in the world's largest economy. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling KES= held steady on Thursday with inflows from portfolio investors buying government debt helping meet receding dollar demand from the energy sector amid excess liquidity in the local money market, traders said. NIGERIA BANKS Nigeria's central bank has levied a charge on 12 banks for a total of more than 400 billion naira ($1.3 billion) for failing to increase loans to meet a regulatory target, three banking sources and one of the lenders told Reuters on Thursday. SAFRICA NIGERIA South Africa and Nigeria signed 30 trade and cooperation agreements on Thursday, weeks after a wave of violence against Nigerian nationals in Johannesburg and Pretoria had strained relations between Africa's top two economies. HEALTH EBOLA Tanzania denied on Thursday it was withholding information from the World Health Organisation (WHO) on suspected cases of Ebola, saying it was not hiding any outbreak of the deadly disease in the country. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on