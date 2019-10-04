Bonds News
October 4, 2019 / 4:04 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct. 4

3 Min Read

    NAIROBI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks edged higher on Friday, thanks to gains on Wall
 Street, but the mood was cautious before a key U.S. job
 report that could help determine whether the Federal Reserve
 cuts interest rates further.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil futures edged higher on Friday but were on track for a
 large weekly loss on fears that slower global economic
 growth will hurt fuel demand, while Saudi Arabia said it has
 fully restored oil output after recent attacks.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand firmed on Thursday thanks to a weaker
 dollar, as investors fretted that weakness in the U.S.
 manufacturing and service sectors could herald a slowdown in
 the world's largest economy. 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling KES= held steady on Thursday with
 inflows from portfolio investors buying government debt
 helping meet receding dollar demand from the energy sector
 amid excess liquidity in the local money market, traders
 said.
 
 NIGERIA BANKS
 Nigeria's central bank has levied a charge on 12 banks for a
 total of more than 400 billion naira ($1.3 billion) for
 failing to increase loans to meet a regulatory target, three
 banking sources and one of the lenders told Reuters on
 Thursday.             
 
 SAFRICA NIGERIA
 South Africa and Nigeria signed 30 trade and cooperation
 agreements on Thursday, weeks after a wave of violence
 against Nigerian nationals in Johannesburg and Pretoria had
 strained relations between Africa's top two economies.
             
 
 HEALTH EBOLA
 Tanzania denied on Thursday it was withholding information
 from the World Health Organisation (WHO) on suspected cases
 of Ebola, saying it was not hiding any outbreak of the
 deadly disease in the country.                
 
 
