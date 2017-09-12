African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept. 12

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *Zimbabwe: Mugabe officially opens new session of parliament. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares hit a 10-year peak on Tuesday with investors breathing a sigh of relief as North Korean fears eased slightly and the worst-case scenario from Hurricane Irma looked to have been avoided. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices edged down in early Asian trading on Tuesday, as traders weighed up the dampening effect on demand of Hurricane Irma versus refinery restarts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey that should lead to more crude oil processing. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand was barely moved on Monday, with lower global prices for gold eating into early gains as worries over military tensions between the United States and North Korea that have hurt risk assets eased. NIGERIA GAS Nigerian energy company Shoreline has signed a $300 million agreement with the local unit of Shell to develop gas infrastructure around the commercial capital, Lagos, both companies said on Monday. NIGERIA CURRENCY Nigeria's central bank on Monday will start issuing electronic certificates for capital imported into the country, in a bid to improve its currency transfer process, it said. NIGERIA AIRLINES A receiver appointed to rescue Arik Air, Nigeria's largest airline, is holding talks with creditors and is not negotiating a sale to Ethiopian Airlines, the country's "bad bank" said. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was stable on Monday, managing to hold onto the gains it made in the previous session. KENYA ELECTIONS Kenyan police detained a ruling party lawmaker and a former opposition senator on Monday for alleged hate speech, as political tensions simmered following the Supreme Court's decision to annul the presidential election. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling was slightly firmer against the dollar on Monday, as some firms started to reserve some of their local currency holdings for imminent mid-month tax payments. SOMALIA SECURITY Somali government forces have regained control of a town on the border with Kenya after al Shabaab militants stormed an army base there on Monday, causing heavy clashes in which at least 17 people died, the military said. IVORY COAST COCOA Scattered rain and average sun in most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa regions last week will boost growth of the main crop, but black pod disease is spreading in some areas due to cloudy weather, farmers said on Monday. TANZANIA MINING Petra Diamonds halted operations at its Williamson mine in Tanzania after the government seized a consignment of diamonds and questioned employees as part of an investigation into the country's mining industry. CONGO-GUNVOR/CORRUPTION Switzerland's attorney general has widened a bribery investigation into a former employee of commodities trader Gunvor Group in the Republic of Congo to include the company itself, Gunvor said in a statement on Monday. ZAMBIA ECONOMY Zambia's economy will grow 4.3 percent this year and 5.1 percent in 2018, boosted by improved agriculture and mining output and a recovery in electricity generation, the central bank said on Monday. ZAMBIA COPPER Zambia's copper production is expected to inch lower this year mainly due to lower output from Konkola Copper Mines, a subsidiary of London-listed Vedanta Resource , the mines ministry said on Monday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on