Switzerland Market Report
September 17, 2019 / 4:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept. 17

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Oil shed some of its massive gains on Tuesday as the United
 States flagged the possible release of crude reserves, but
 the threat of military action over the attacks on Saudi oil
 facilities kept prices elevated and stocks under
 pressure.                       
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil fell more than 1% on Tuesday as the market hung on
 tenterhooks following attacks on Saudi Arabian crude
 facilities that cut the kingdom's production in half and
 sent prices soaring by the most in decades.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand weakened on Monday, with global risk
 appetite dented by a weekend attack on Saudi Arabian
 refining facilities that hit global oil supplies and saw
 prices spike.            
 
 
 
 NIGERIA STOCKS
 Nigerian stocks shed 0.74% on Monday, erasing gains posted
 in early trades as Airtel Africa AIRTELAFRI.LG fell and
 investors booked profits after the index climbed to a
 six-week high.            
 
 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was stable against the dollar on
 Monday with inflows from offshore investors buying
 government debt helping ease pressure from merchandise
 importers and excess liquidity in the local money market,
 traders said.            
 
 
 
 TANZANIA ENERGY
 Tanzania said on Monday it planned to construct a 30-km
 pipeline to extend the country's natural gas supply network
 from the capital Dar es Salaam to the nearby town of
 Bagamoyo to provide cheaper energy for factories and
 households there.            
 
 
 
 
 TANZANIA HEALTH
 Zanzibar's traditional healers with their toolkits of herbs,
 holy scriptures and massages are being registered by
 authorities keen to regulate the practitioners who treat
 everything from depression to hernias.                
 
 
 
 ZIMBABWE HEALTHCARE
 Hundreds of Zimbabwean doctors protested in central Harare
 on Monday over the disappearance of the leader of their
 union, but riot police blocked them from marching to
 President Emmerson Mnangagwa's office.             
 
 
 
 CAMEROON PORT
 Switzerland's Terminal Investment Limited (TIL) has been
 tapped to renovate and manage Cameroon's main Douala port
 starting next year, the port's director-general said on
 Monday.                    
 
 
 
 ETHIOPIA DAM/ EGYPT
 Egypt says Ethiopia has "summarily rejected" its plan for
 key aspects of operating a giant dam the East African nation
 is building on the Nile, while dismissing Ethiopia's own
 proposal as "unfair and inequitable".                
 
 
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 The Uganda shilling        was unchanged on Monday due to
 reduced demand for dollars as most firms reserved their
 local currency holdings to meet mid-month tax
 payments.                    
 
 
 
