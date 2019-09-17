African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept. 17

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Oil shed some of its massive gains on Tuesday as the United States flagged the possible release of crude reserves, but the threat of military action over the attacks on Saudi oil facilities kept prices elevated and stocks under pressure. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil fell more than 1% on Tuesday as the market hung on tenterhooks following attacks on Saudi Arabian crude facilities that cut the kingdom's production in half and sent prices soaring by the most in decades. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand weakened on Monday, with global risk appetite dented by a weekend attack on Saudi Arabian refining facilities that hit global oil supplies and saw prices spike. NIGERIA STOCKS Nigerian stocks shed 0.74% on Monday, erasing gains posted in early trades as Airtel Africa AIRTELAFRI.LG fell and investors booked profits after the index climbed to a six-week high. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar on Monday with inflows from offshore investors buying government debt helping ease pressure from merchandise importers and excess liquidity in the local money market, traders said. TANZANIA ENERGY Tanzania said on Monday it planned to construct a 30-km pipeline to extend the country's natural gas supply network from the capital Dar es Salaam to the nearby town of Bagamoyo to provide cheaper energy for factories and households there. TANZANIA HEALTH Zanzibar's traditional healers with their toolkits of herbs, holy scriptures and massages are being registered by authorities keen to regulate the practitioners who treat everything from depression to hernias. ZIMBABWE HEALTHCARE Hundreds of Zimbabwean doctors protested in central Harare on Monday over the disappearance of the leader of their union, but riot police blocked them from marching to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's office. CAMEROON PORT Switzerland's Terminal Investment Limited (TIL) has been tapped to renovate and manage Cameroon's main Douala port starting next year, the port's director-general said on Monday. ETHIOPIA DAM/ EGYPT Egypt says Ethiopia has "summarily rejected" its plan for key aspects of operating a giant dam the East African nation is building on the Nile, while dismissing Ethiopia's own proposal as "unfair and inequitable". UGANDA MARKETS The Uganda shilling was unchanged on Monday due to reduced demand for dollars as most firms reserved their local currency holdings to meet mid-month tax payments. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on