African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept. 25

NAIROBI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *The South African Reserve Bank publishes its Quarterly Bulletin, which will include foreign direct investment and portfolio investment numbers. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks fell on Wednesday after U.S. lawmakers called for an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, increasing the prospects of prolonged political uncertainty in the world's largest economy. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday on worries about falling fuel demand after U.S. President Donald Trump's comments doused optimism over China-U.S. trade talks and reignited concerns on global economic growth. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA DEBT The South African government said on Tuesday it raised $5 billion from the sale of two new bonds in international markets, as strong demand from investors helped it raise 25% more than it had originally planned. KENYA CENTRAL BANK Kenya's central bank will start loosening its monetary policy if the government sustains efforts to cut a gaping budget deficit, the bank's governor said on Tuesday. NIGERIA ARBITRATION Nigeria will do "whatever it takes" to protect its economy from a more than $9 billion arbitration claim over a failed gas project, policymakers said, but the government will not rule out a settlement with a firm registered in the British Virgin Islands. GHANA SECURITY Ghana said police foiled a suspected coup on Friday when they arrested three people believed to have been amassing makeshift bombs, weapons and computer equipment in a plot targeting the presidency. ETHIOPIA TELECOMS Ethiopia is looking for an adviser to help it with the partial privatisation of its state-run telecoms operator, the finance ministry said on Tuesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on