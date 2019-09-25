Bonds News
September 25, 2019

African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept. 25

    NAIROBI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *The South African Reserve Bank publishes its Quarterly
 Bulletin, which will include foreign direct investment and
 portfolio investment numbers.
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks fell on Wednesday after U.S. lawmakers called
 for an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump,
 increasing the prospects of prolonged political uncertainty
 in the world's largest economy.                       
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday on worries
 about falling fuel demand after U.S. President Donald
 Trump's comments doused optimism over China-U.S. trade talks
 and reignited concerns on global economic
 growth.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA DEBT
 The South African government said on Tuesday it raised $5
 billion from the sale of two new bonds in international
 markets, as strong demand from investors helped it raise 25%
 more than it had originally planned.             
 
 
 KENYA CENTRAL BANK
 Kenya's central bank will start loosening its monetary
 policy if the government sustains efforts to cut a gaping
 budget deficit, the bank's governor said on Tuesday.
             
 
 
 NIGERIA ARBITRATION
 Nigeria will do "whatever it takes" to protect its economy
 from a more than $9 billion arbitration claim over a failed
 gas project, policymakers said, but the government will not
 rule out a settlement with a firm registered in the British
 Virgin Islands.             
 
 GHANA SECURITY
 Ghana said police foiled a suspected coup on Friday when
 they arrested three people believed to have been amassing
 makeshift bombs, weapons and computer equipment in a plot
 targeting the presidency.             
 
 
 ETHIOPIA TELECOMS
 Ethiopia is looking for an adviser to help it with the
 partial privatisation of its state-run telecoms operator,
 the finance ministry said on Tuesday.             
 
 
