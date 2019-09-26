African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept. 26

NAIROBI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: *UK court to rule on Nigerian effort to stop $9bln arbitration award. Nigeria is asking UK courts to stop enforcement of an August court ruling that would put $9 billion of its assets at risk of seizure over an unpaid arbitration bill related to a failed gas project. * Ethiopia to hold press conference on progress of privatisation of state-owned companies. Ethiopia has previosuly announced it would sell its minority stake in the state-run telecoms operator Ethio Telecom. * South Africa Q2 formal employment numbers. Statistics South Africa to release non-agriculture sector employment numbers for the three months to end June. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks rose on Thursday as hopes the United States and China may soon end their year-long trade war boosted demand for riskier assets while worries about a U.S. presidential impeachment bid ebbed. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices held nearly flat on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said a resolution to the China-U.S. trade rift would come sooner than expected, helping to stave off pressure from rising oil supplies and worries about global growth. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA FDI South Africa saw larger foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in the second quarter than the first quarter as domestic firms received debt and equity funding from foreign parent companies, central bank data showed on Wednesday. KENYA BANKING Kenya's parliament on Wednesday rejected a Finance Ministry request to scrap commercial lending rate caps that critics say have led to a credit squeeze, a lawmaker who was present during a vote on the 2019/20 (July-June) fiscal budget said. SIBANYE-STILLWATER LAYOFFS South African miner Sibanye-Stillwater SGLJ.J said on Wednesday it planned to cut around 5,270 jobs, or about 6% of its workforce, as it restructures its loss-making Marikana operations that it acquired this year. KENYA JAMBOJET Kenya's first low-cost airline, Jambojet, plans to more than double its annual passengers to 1.5 million in the next three years by opening new routes in East Africa and flying planes more often, its chief executive said on Wednesday. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand weakened on Wednesday after the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump rattled global markets. ARCELORMITTAL ASSET REVIEW ArcelorMittal's South Africa unit ACLJ.J said on Wednesday it may close some operations pending a review as it looks to strengthen its long-term sustainability and battle cheap imports, rising costs and a flagging local economy. SOUTH AFRICA CLOVER South Africa's Competition Tribunal on Wednesday approved dairy firm Clover Industries Ltd's CLRJ.J takeover by Milco SA, a consortium headed by Israeli beverage firm Central Bottling Company (CBC), for 4.8 billion rand ($319.5 million). For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on