African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept. 27

NAIROBI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: *Zambia's Finance Minister Bwalya Ng'andu to unveil the 2020 national budget, where he is expected provide GDP growth forecasts and give insights on how the government plans to shore up public finances and bring down mounting debt. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares slipped to three-week lows on Friday as the release of a whistleblower complaint against U.S. President Donald Trump added to uncertainties about the global economy, already reeling from the China-U.S. trade war. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices fell on Friday, erasing more of the gains realised after the Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, as the rapid return of production capacity from the world's top exporter squashed risk premiums. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on ZIMBABWE IMF The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that Zimbabwe needed to intensify reform efforts and meaningfully improve transparency, as the government faces growing criticism over its commitment to delivering economic and political change. CONGO ENI Italian oil and gas group Eni ENI.MI said on Thursday its chief executive, Claudio Descalzi, was under investigation for a conflict of interest issue over dealings in the Congo. NIGERIA ARBITRATION A British judge on Thursday gave Nigeria permission to seek to overturn a ruling that would have allowed a private firm to try to seize more than $9 billion in assets from the West African country. ZAMBIA TELECOMS Zambia's communications regulator said on Thursday it had cancelled the licence for Vodafone's VOD.L local franchise holder, citing a lack of technical and financial capacity. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on