Bonds News
September 27, 2019 / 4:35 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept. 27

3 Min Read

    NAIROBI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *Zambia's Finance Minister Bwalya Ng'andu to unveil the 2020
 national budget, where he is expected provide GDP growth
 forecasts and give insights on how the government plans to
 shore up public finances and bring down mounting debt.    
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares slipped to three-week lows on Friday as the
 release of a whistleblower complaint against U.S. President
 Donald Trump added to uncertainties about the global
 economy, already reeling from the China-U.S. trade
 war.                       
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices fell on Friday, erasing more of the gains
 realised after the Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi Arabian oil
 facilities, as the rapid return of production capacity from
 the world's top exporter squashed risk premiums.
                  
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 
 ZIMBABWE IMF    
 The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that
 Zimbabwe needed to intensify reform efforts and meaningfully
 improve transparency, as the government faces growing
 criticism over its commitment to delivering economic and
 political change.             
 
 
 CONGO ENI        
 Italian oil and gas group Eni ENI.MI said on Thursday its
 chief executive, Claudio Descalzi, was under investigation
 for a conflict of interest issue over dealings in the Congo.
             
 
 
 NIGERIA ARBITRATION        
 A British judge on Thursday gave Nigeria permission to seek
 to overturn a ruling that would have allowed a private firm
 to try to seize more than $9 billion in assets from the West
 African country.             
 
 
 ZAMBIA TELECOMS             
 Zambia's communications regulator said on Thursday it had
 cancelled the licence for Vodafone's VOD.L local franchise
 holder, citing a lack of technical and financial capacity.
             
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below