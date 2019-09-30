African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept. 30

NAIROBI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: *Kenya's statistics bureau due to release inflation data for August. *Kenya's statistics office due to release second quarter 2019 GDP data. *Uganda's statistics bureau due to release inflation data for August. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stock markets, including China's, were little changed on Monday, shrugging off news that the U.S. administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices edged up on Monday after China's factories unexpectedly ramped up production in September, easing concerns about demand at the world's largest crude importer amid an ongoing trade war with the United States. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling KES= was stable on Friday due to subsiding end month dollar demand from the energy sector and tightening liquidity in the local money market, traders said. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The rand dropped against the U.S. dollar on Friday, knocked by reports that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration was weighing new restrictions on China, a major trading partner for South Africa. NIGERIA CAPTIVES When Jibril had tried to escape as a boy from an institution in Nigeria that called itself a place of Islamic teachings, he said he was hung up by his arms until bones in his shoulders broke. SENEGAL POLITICS Senegal President Macky Sall has pardoned one of his chief political rivals, the charismatic former mayor of Dakar, Khalifa Sall, who was jailed in 2018 on corruption charges. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on