Bonds News
September 30, 2019 / 5:36 AM / Updated 13 minutes ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept. 30

3 Min Read

    NAIROBI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *Kenya's statistics bureau due to release inflation data for
 August.
 *Kenya's statistics office due to release second quarter
 2019 GDP data.
 *Uganda's statistics bureau due to release inflation data
 for August. 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stock markets, including China's, were little changed
 on Monday, shrugging off news that the U.S. administration
 is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock
 exchanges.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Oil prices edged up on Monday after China's factories
 unexpectedly ramped up production in September, easing
 concerns about demand at the world's largest crude importer
 amid an ongoing trade war with the United States.     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling KES= was stable on Friday due to
 subsiding end month dollar demand from the energy sector and
 tightening liquidity in the local money market, traders
 said.   
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 The rand dropped against the U.S. dollar on Friday, knocked
 by reports that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration
 was weighing new restrictions on China, a major trading
 partner for South Africa.
 
 NIGERIA CAPTIVES 
 When Jibril had tried to escape as a boy from an institution
 in Nigeria that called itself a place of Islamic teachings,
 he said he was hung up by his arms until bones in his
 shoulders broke.             
 
 SENEGAL POLITICS
 Senegal President Macky Sall has pardoned one of his chief
 political rivals, the charismatic former mayor of Dakar,
 Khalifa Sall, who was jailed in 2018 on corruption charges.
             
 
 
