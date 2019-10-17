REFILE-African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 17

(Removes extraneous event entry) NAIROBI, Oct 17 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: Guinea opposition calls for ghost town protest against constitutional change GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks barely moved on Thursday as soft U.S. retail sales data raised fears about the health of the world's largest economy, sucking the steam out of a five-session rally, while hopes of a Brexit deal kept sterling volatile. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices eased on Thursday after industry data showed a larger-than-expected build-up in stocks in the United States, although losses were limited by comments by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on a U.S.-China trade deal. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The rand fell on Wednesday as power cuts by state utility Eskom highlighted the challenges facing South Africa's ailing economy. NIGERIA MARKETS Oil minister Timipre Sylva said Nigeria knows it cannot recover $62 billion from oil majors despite ongoing cases against the companies for money the government believes it is owed. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar on Wednesday due to tightening liquidity in the local money markets and inflows from diaspora remittances, traders said. TANZANIA WORLD BANK RULING Tanzania has been ordered by a World Bank arbitration court to pay $185 million to the Hong Kong subsidiary of Standard Chartered for breaching an energy contract. ZIMBABWE BREAD PRICE The price of bread, Zimbabwe's second most-consumed staple, jumped 60% overnight due to escalating costs of production, the national bakers' association said on Wednesday, adding more woes to consumers grappling with triple-digit inflation. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on