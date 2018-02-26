FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 9:13 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

South Sudan food survey sees 155,000 in famine within months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - South Sudan is likely to return to famine within months, with 155,000 people likely to be in a catastrophic situation between May and July, a survey by a technical working group including South Sudanese and U.N. officials said on Monday.

The survey said 5.3 million people, 48 percent of the population, were already in “crisis” or “emergency” - stages three and four on a five point scale - and 155,000 could be at stage five, a famine, later this year. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Peter Graff)

