Bonds News
November 9, 2018 / 7:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. OPIC signs $100 million loan deal with Africell

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - African telecoms firm Africell on Friday signed a $100 million loan agreement with U.S. development financier the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), both entities said.

The loan will help fund Africell’s expansion of communications infrastructure.

The deal was signed on the sidelines of the African Development Bank’s Africa Investment Forum in Johannesburg, and forms part of the OPIC’s $1 billion investment in African infrastructure and technology launched earlier in 2018. (Reporting by Joe Bavier Writing by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.