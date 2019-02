CAPE TOWN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Copper production in Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa’s top producer, rose 12.9 percent in 2018 to 1.2 million tonnes, the Chamber of Commerce said in a presentation on Wednesday.

Output of cobalt, a key component of electric car batteries, rose 43.8 percent to 106,439 tonnes, while gold production increased by 22.6 percent to 28,539 kg. (Reporting by Joe Bavier Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by Louise Heavens)