KAMPALA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Copper production in Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa’s top producer, is expected to rise 11.6 percent to 1.2 million tonnes by end-2018, the Chamber of Mines said in a presentation on Wednesday.

Gold production is seen rising 22.6 percent to 28,539 kg while cobalt output is expected to increase 33 percent to 98,449 tonnes it said.