February 7, 2018 / 8:31 AM / in 12 hours

Settlement seen in silicosis class action against S.Africa gold firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - A 9 billion rand ($755 million) settlement should be reached “within months” in a class action suit brought against South African gold producers by miners suffering from lung diseases including silicosis, the chair of an industry group on the issue said on Wednesday.

“The faster we settle, the faster we can pay compensation to those who are entitled to it,” Graham Briggs, the chair of the Working Group on Occupational Lung Disease, told Reuters. The six companies involved include Harmony Gold and Gold Fields. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Alexander Winning)

