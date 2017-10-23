FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Equatorial Guinea signs contract with Kosmos Energy for offshore blocks
October 23, 2017

Equatorial Guinea signs contract with Kosmos Energy for offshore blocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Equatorial Guinea has signed three new production sharing contracts with Kosmos Energy for offshore blocks, the first such contracts for Kosmos in the West African country, the ministry of mines and hydrocarbons said on Monday.

“We look forward to working with Kosmos as we continue to push the boundaries in oil and gas exploration,” Gabriel Obiang Lima, the minister of mines and hydrocarbons, said in a statement. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

