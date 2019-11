CAPE TOWN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Mozambique’s Institute for National Petroleum expects to launch its next oil and gas bidding round in the first half of next year, a presentation showed on Wednesday.

Massive gas finds in the Rovuma and Mozambique basins have seen the impoverished southern African nation emerge as a new global liquefied natural gas exporter as oil majors, including Total and ExxonMobil, move towards production. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; editing by David Evans)