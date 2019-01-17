Investec, UK Climate Investments commit 1 bln rand to Africa renewables

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) -

* Asset manager Investec and UK Climate Investments have committed 1 billion rand ($72 million) to investment vehicle Revego Africa Energy Limited for renewable energy projects, they said on Thursday

* Revego will try to acquire equity in operational renewable energy projects in sub-Saharan Africa and aims to speed up the installation of new low-carbon energy generation

* Revego plans to seek a listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in the first half of 2019

* UK Climate Investments is a joint venture between the Green Investment Group and the British government ($1 = 13.8061 rand) (Reporting by Nina Chestney Editing by Alexander Smith)