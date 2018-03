LAGOS, March 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria did not join an Africa free trade zone because more domestic consultation was needed before committing to such an agreement, the foreign minister said on Wednesday, according to the presidency’s Twitter feed.

African leaders agreed to form a $3 trillion continental free-trade zone encompassing 1.2 billion people, but its biggest economy, Nigeria, and most-developed, South Africa, did not sign up. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram Editing by Peter Graff)