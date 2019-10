LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The African Export-Import Bank has postponed a planned initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange, citing unfavourable market conditions for its decision.

Despite receiving “significant” interest from investors, the lender- which filed for a potential London listing earlier this month- said it would continue to monitor markets to find an appropriate window in which to launch its offering. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Sinead Cruise)