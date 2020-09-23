Australia's Afterpay says CFO Bortoli to depart

(Reuters) - Australian buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay Ltd APT.AX said on Thursday its Chief Financial Offer Luke Bortoli will leave the company after three years in the role, during which it became one of the world's most valuable in the sector.

Bortoli will be replaced by Rebecca Lowde, former Group CFO of fintech firm Bravura Solutions BVS.AX, who will assume her role effective Oct. 6, the company said in a statement.

Bortoli, who started as CFO in May 2018, was part of Afterpay’s global expansion plans, capitalising on the sector’s burgeoning popularity due to an online shopping boom triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.

During his tenure, Afterpay’s shares skyrocketed, jumping more than 1,200%, with most of the gains coming in the last six months as increased investor interest and expansion plans helped turn it into one of Australia’s 20 most valuable stocks.

Bortoli will remain available to assist with the transition until the end of the financial year at end-June, 2021, Afterpay said.

