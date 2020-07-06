Australia's Qantas signs deal, frequent flyers to benefit on Afterpay's platform

July 6 (Reuters) - Qantas Airways and Afterpay Ltd announced a partnership on Monday that allows users of the airline’s frequent flyer program to benefit by using the buy-now-pay-later firm’s payment platform.

Under the agreement, Qantas frequent flyers can earn up to 5,000 points on linking their membership number to their Afterpay account, both firms said in a joint statement to the stock exchange.

The deal is the latest boost for Afterpay, an alternative credit firm offering small loans to mostly to online shoppers, which has benefitted from a shift to online shopping during the coronavirus crisis. (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)