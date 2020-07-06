Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 6, 2020 / 11:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Afterpay to raise $558 mln to capitalize on surging demand

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay Ltd said it plans to raise about A$800 million ($558 million), in a bid to capitalize on a surge in online shopping amid coronavirus-related lockdowns.

The capital raising includes a fully underwritten institutional placement to raise A$650 million, followed by a non-underwritten share purchase plan to raise a further A$150 million, the company said in its statement on Tuesday.

The company added that co-founders Anthony Eisen and Nicholas Molnar have each agreed to sell 2.05 million shares, representing 10% of their respective holdings in the firm. ($1 = 1.4337 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below