FILE PHOTO: A logo for the company Afterpay is seen in a store window in Sydney, Australia, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Coates

(Reuters) - Australian buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay Ltd on Wednesday reported a 115% surge in first-quarter underlying sales on continued momentum in its U.S. business.

Underlying sales for the three months ended Sept. 30 came in at A$4.1 billion ($2.92 billion). They were also 9% higher than the fourth quarter.

($1 = 1.4027 Australian dollars)