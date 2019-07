July 2 (Reuters) - Australia’s Afterpay Touch Group Ltd said on Tuesday that co-founder Anthony Eisen will take over as chief executive officer and managing director.

The buy-now-pay-later consumer lending company said its other co-founder Nick Molnar will take on the role of global chief revenue officer and report to Eisen. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)