June 26 (Reuters) - Australian buy-now-pay-later company Afterpay Touch Group said on Wednesday it had nominated three candidates to conduct an external audit of its anti-money-laundering protocols mandated by the financial crime watchdog.

The company reiterated that it would work closely with the regulator, the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre, and that it was taking the audit “very seriously.” (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)