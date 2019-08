Aug 28 (Reuters) - Afterpay Touch Group, an Australian buy-now-pay-later company, posted a wider annual loss but said it was seeing stronger-than-expected growth in the United States and Britain.

It also said an interim external audit report ordered by Australia’s financial crime watchdog over suspected non-compliance with anti-money-laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws would delivered by Sept. 24. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)