A.G. Barr expects annual revenue to slip up to 15%

July 28 (Reuters) - A.G. Barr Plc, best known for Scottish fizzy drink Irn-Bru, said on Tuesday it expected revenue to fall by up to 15% this year, while reporting a recovery in its hospitality and ‘on the go’ segments as coronavirus curbs eased in recent weeks.

The London-listed soft drinks maker said the outlook was based on the company’s assumption that the UK would not enter into a further significant period of lockdown, along with estimated adjustment for Rockstar energy drink no longer being part of its portfolio for the final quarter. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)