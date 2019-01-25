Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 25, 2019 / 7:12 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

A.G. Barr sees higher full-year revenue

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - A.G. Barr Plc forecast higher full-year revenue on Friday as more people bought its fizzy drinks, but flagged continued economic uncertainty in Britain and regulatory intervention in the soft drinks industry.

The maker of Irn-Bru, Scotland’s “second national drink”, said it expects revenue of about 277 million pounds ($363.12 million) for the 52 weeks ended Jan. 26, 5 percent higher than a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7628 pounds) (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below