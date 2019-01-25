A.G. Barr sees higher full-year revenue

Jan 25 (Reuters) - A.G. Barr Plc forecast higher full-year revenue on Friday as more people bought its fizzy drinks, but flagged continued economic uncertainty in Britain and regulatory intervention in the soft drinks industry.

The maker of Irn-Bru, Scotland’s “second national drink”, said it expects revenue of about 277 million pounds ($363.12 million) for the 52 weeks ended Jan. 26, 5 percent higher than a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7628 pounds) (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)