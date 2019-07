July 16 (Reuters) - Irn-Bru maker A.G.Barr said on Tuesday it expected profits to fall 20% this year compared to last, citing disappointing spring and early summer weather and trading challenges in its Rockstar energy and Rubicon juice drink.

“It has been a challenging start to the year for Barr Soft Drink,” Chief Executive Officer Roger White said. “Trading in the financial year to date has been below our expectations.”