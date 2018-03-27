A.G. Barr posts rise in FY profit, but points to Brexit uncertainty

March 27 (Reuters) - Fizzy drinks maker A.G. Barr Plc posted an 8 percent increase in full-year revenue, “well ahead” of the total market performance, but pointed to economic volatility and uncertainty from Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

The maker of popular Scottish soft drink Irn-Bru said revenue rose to 277.7 million pounds ($395.19 million) in 2017, from 257.1 million pounds a year earlier. Pretax profit climbed 4.2 percent to 44.9 million pounds.

“The UK economic landscape is expected to remain uncertain for business as a whole, with regulation, changing customer dynamics and consumer preferences adding further volatility for the soft drinks industry,” CEO Roger White said. ($1 = 0.7027 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)